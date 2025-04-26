Zimbabwe is taking a holistic stance against the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), with the government of Zimbabwe emphasizing the critical need for a unified, multi-sectoral approach to address this complex challenge.

Speaking at a recent high-level meeting organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) during this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), government and private sector representatives highlighted the multifaceted nature of AMR, describing it as not just a medical issue, but a broader societal, economic, agricultural, and environmental threat. The speakers emphasized that while AMR is a global concern, its solutions must be rooted in local, cross-sector collaboration.

"AMR is not something we created on our own," the Deputy Minister of Health, Sleiman Timios Kwidini noted, "but we are certainly contributing to its spread through our own actions." He pointed out critical areas of concern, including improper medication use, self-medication, and shortcuts in medical treatment that contribute to microbial resistance.

The importance of partnerships emerged as a central theme. Experts emphasized that combating AMR requires a coordinated effort involving government institutions, academia, communities, private sector entities, healthcare professionals, and international organizations, with FAO being recognized particularly for being instrumental in supporting agricultural practices that minimize antimicrobial resistance.

Private sector involvement was highlighted as crucial. Dr Munyaradzi Dzvene explained that public-private partnerships could fund critical research and development, potentially creating new molecules to combat resistant microbes. "Private sector can fund research and development, coming up with new chemicals that can actually combat this problem of antimicrobial resistance," the speaker noted.

The government's role was underscored as fundamental in spearheading development of policies and regulatory frameworks, coordinating efforts, providing education, and establishing robust healthcare systems. Officials stressed the need to move to practical, ground-level interventions. "We need to go to the people," the Deputy Minister of Health emphasized, advocating for direct community engagement.

Public awareness emerged as a critical strategy. The speakers highlighted the need for targeted education about antimicrobial resistance, utilizing community health workers, digital platforms, schools, and health centers to spread accurate information. "Knowledge is power, and in this case, knowledge saves lives," stated Assistant FAO Representative Programmes, Tendai Munyokoveri.

The pharmaceutical industry and agricultural sectors were called upon to adopt responsible practices. This includes reducing unnecessary antimicrobial use in livestock, improving biosecurity, and ensuring responsible sourcing of food products. Dr Zivanai Makoni representing the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe warned about the dangers of counterfeit food and medical products that contribute to resistance.

International organizations like the FAO and WHO were recognized for their supportive roles in developing national action plans and providing technical assistance. “These organizations help countries like Zimbabwe develop comprehensive strategies to address AMR across human health, animal health, and environmental sectors,” said academic Joshua Mbanga.

Public and private healthcare professionals were urged to collaborate more closely to manage patient treatments more effectively using good prescribing practices. The speakers emphasized the importance of proper diagnosis including use of laboratory services, appropriate prescribing habits, and completion of treatment courses.

The meeting highlighted Zimbabwe's commitment to a "One Health" approach, recognizing that human, animal, and environmental health are interconnected. This holistic perspective requires coordination between, veterinary services, environmental agencies, agriculture and health ministries.

Challenges were candidly discussed, including limited funding, inadequate infrastructure, and the spread of misinformation through social media. However, the overall tone remained optimistic, with speakers emphasizing collective responsibility and the potential for meaningful change. "If we go outside and preach one gospel, our efforts will move faster," Masculinities&Gender specialist, Owen Nyamwanza said, underlining the importance of unified messaging and collaborative action.

As Zimbabwe continues to develop its national strategy against antimicrobial resistance, the message is clear: success will require unprecedented cooperation between government, private sector, international organizations, healthcare professionals, and local communities.

The fight against AMR is not just a medical challenge, but a comprehensive societal effort that demands commitment, education, and innovative partnerships. With continued focus and collaborative action, Zimbabwe aims to mitigate the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance and protect public health, by adopting the whole of government approach in the fight against AMR.