The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with the Government of Zimbabwe funded by the French Government, coordinated the Agricultural Voucher System as part of the Nourish and Thrive: Inclusive and Sustainable Nutrition and Livelihoods Initiative Project. This coordinated effort aims to enhance food security and nutrition by providing rural households with subsidized access to high-quality agricultural inputs, thereby fostering resilient and sustainable livelihoods in drought-affected regions.

This initiative tackles urgent nutrition and food security challenges in regions of Masvingo and Mwenezi districts affected by drought, specifically supporting rural households impacted by the El Niño-induced crisis. By distributing subsidised agricultural input packages through a voucher system, the project empowers farmers to obtain high-quality, drought-tolerant seeds and essential resources. This approach not only improves access to resilient agricultural inputs but also strengthens households’ capacity to recover and thrive despite adverse climate conditions, promoting long-term food security and sustainable livelihoods.

The voucher distribution event brought together local leadership, agro-dealers, and project participants, marking a significant step towards inclusive and sustainable agrifood systems transformation. The programme targeted 4,000 households across selected wards in Masvingo and Mwenezi, ensuring timely access to nutritious crops and promoting resilience in the face of climate shocks.

In addition to boosting agricultural productivity, the mission placed strong emphasis on Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA), underscoring FAO’s steadfast dedication to safeguarding vulnerable community members. Participants received comprehensive education on effective strategies to prevent exploitation and abuse by humanitarian workers and development partners, fostering a culture of awareness and accountability throughout the programme.

“A stitch in time saves nine. It is important that we share the information we learnt with our colleagues and teams and create awareness to prevent exploitation and abuse,” said Ruramai Sibiya from World Vision Zimbabwe highlighting the importance of proactive awareness.

During the mission, FAO trained Voucher Redeeming Suppliers (VRS) on the FAO's Identification, Delivery and Empowerment Application (IDEA) platform. The IDEA platform is a digital ecosystem of applications designed to protect and manage beneficiary data, deliver assistance, and distribute aid using cash and voucher modalities ensuring smooth voucher redemption and transparency in input delivery. The training covered system navigation, troubleshooting, and customer service best practices. Local leadership engagement and on-site monitoring further strengthened accountability and efficiency.

Embedded in its implementation strategy, the Nourish and Thrive project also seeks to increase awareness and strengthen prevention measures against sexual exploitation and abuse among all stakeholders, reinforcing FAO’s commitment to safeguarding vulnerable communities while promoting inclusive and sustainable agrifood systems.

“The training on Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse was very much educative, and I followed it properly. I thank the FAO team for this opportunity,” said Dumisani Simango, an agro-dealer from Masvingo, expressing his appreciation for this initiative.

FAO remains committed to building resilient agrifood systems and upholding the highest standards of protection and accountability. Through initiatives like the Nourish and Thrive Project, FAO ensures that communities not only recover from climate shocks but also thrive in safe, inclusive environments.

FAO’s PSEA Focal Person, Leticia Njowola, emphasized that reinforcing PSEA is anchored on FAO’s zero-tolerance policy, which applies to all UN personnel, implementing partners, and service providers.

“Preventing and protecting against sexual exploitation and abuse is a priority in the humanitarian and development sector. Any form of exploitation or abuse violates people’s rights and undermines programme sustainability and impact. At a policy level, embedding PSEA measures ensures institutional accountability, strengthens governance frameworks, and reinforces trust between implementing partners and the communities they serve, critical for achieving inclusive and rights-based sustainable agrifood systems transformation,” Njowola said.