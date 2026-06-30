Africa’s role in the global critical minerals market is drawing renewed attention as competition for strategic resources intensifies and global supply chains continue to shift.

Join VUKA Group’s Zimbabwe Mining Week, in partnership with Mining Review Africa, for a provocative webinar that will unpack Zimbabwe’s place in the evolving critical minerals landscape and what it means for Africa’s long-term industrial ambitions.

The demand for lithium, platinum group metals, chrome and other key minerals is rising greatly and underpinned by the growth of electric vehicles, battery storage systems and wider energy transition policies.

Against this backdrop, Zimbabwe has solidified its standing as one of the continent’s most active mining jurisdictions, drawing fresh investment while advancing policies aimed at beneficiation, value addition and industrial development.

The broader question is whether this momentum can translate into a deeper structural shift, one that allows African producers to move beyond exporting raw materials and capture a greater share of value through processing, refining and participation in downstream industries.

This webinar will examine Zimbabwe’s place in the global critical minerals reset, including its competitiveness relative to regional peers and the practical realities of building local beneficiation capacity.

It will also look closely at the constraints that continue to shape the sector, from infrastructure and energy supply to access to finance.

In addition, the discussion will unpack how global supply chains are being reconfigured, where control over downstream value sits, and what African producers will need to do to strengthen their position in fast-evolving markets.

Bringing together industry leaders, investors, analysts and policymakers, the session is expected to provide grounded insight into the choices that will shape the next phase of critical minerals development in Zimbabwe and across Africa.

Register now (https://streamyard.com/watch/VFnsTEUThc6d)

Media Contact:

Gerard Peter

Editor-in-Chief

Mining Review Africa

VUKA Group

Email: gerard.peter@wearevuka.com

Phone: +27 (0) 81 813 7580

About Vuka Group:

VUKA Group is a leading platform for convening Africa’s green economy, investment, and climate transition communities through high-level summits, industry forums, and strategic convenings, including the Carbon Markets Africa Summit.

About Zimbabwe Mining Week:

Zimbabwe Mining Week is an annual conference and exhibition held at the Rainbow Towers Hotel&Conference Venue in Harare. The premier event connects the Ministry of Mines, mining operators, and global investors to shape the future of Zimbabwe's mining economy.

About Mining Review Africa:

Mining Review Africa is the leading bi-monthly magazine and digital platform in the African mining industry. Every month, MRA reaches an audience of over 50 000 influential mining authorities and key decision makers through a variety of channels, including an interactive website, videos and print distribution at all major mining conferences in Africa and across the globe.