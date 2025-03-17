On Thursday, 13th March 2025 at the opening keynote of the annual "Youth in the Perspective of the Olympic Movement" conference, Chair Geoff Thompson emphasised the critical role of sport for development in shaping the future of Olympism. Addressing a diverse audience of young leaders, athletes, and stakeholders, Thompson urged the next President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to place this essential aspect at the heart and soul of the Olympic movement.

In his inspiring address, Thompson highlighted that sport is not just a competition; it is a powerful tool for social change, community building, and personal development. “As we stand on the brink of a new era in the Olympic movement, we must ensure that every young person has access to the transformative power of sport,” he stated. “The next IOC president must champion sport for development, recognising its potential to unite communities and inspire future generations.”

The conference, which brings together youth representatives from across the globe, aims to foster dialogue on the intersection of sport, education, and social responsibility. Thompson's call to action resonates with the conference's theme, emphasising the need for collaborative efforts in promoting inclusivity, sustainability, and empowerment through sport.

Thompson continued, “The Olympics have always been about more than medals. They embody the spirit of hope, resilience, and unity. It is our responsibility to harness that spirit and ensure it reaches every corner of the world, especially the youth who are our future leaders.”

On the second day of the conference, participants engaged in workshops and discussions aimed at developing actionable strategies to integrate sport for development into local and global initiatives. The outcomes will be presented to the IOC, as part of a collective vision for the future of the Olympic movement.

