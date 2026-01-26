The Youth Charter (www.YouthCharter.org) has issued a renewed call for African governments, institutions, and development partners to invest in sport-led education models as a proven pathway to delivering UN Sustainable Development Goal 4 (https://apo-opa.co/4tif1zh) (Quality Education) across the continent.

With Africa home to the world’s fastest-growing youth population, the Youth Charter (www.YouthCharter.org) warns that failure to invest in inclusive, community-based education risks deepening inequality, unemployment, and social instability.

“Sport is one of Africa’s greatest untapped education assets,” said Professor Geoff Thompson MBE, Founder and Chair of Youth Charter.



“When aligned with community infrastructure and youth leadership, it becomes a powerful engine for education, wellbeing, and sustainable development.”

At the centre of the Youth Charter’s approach is its Community Campus (https://apo-opa.co/4tif3XV) model, which integrates sport, culture, arts, and digital learning within local communities. Delivered by trained Social Coaches and shaped through the Youthwise educational experience, the model supports young people’s mental, physical, and emotional development while creating pathways into education, employment, and leadership.

The organisation also reiterated its long-standing call for free education for all children and young people, with targeted support for those from historically disadvantaged and conflict-affected communities.

“Young people must be co-creators of education, not passive recipients,” Thompson added.



“Investing in Africa’s youth is not charity, it is the smartest return on investment the continent can make.”

Youth Charter is calling on African governments, regional bodies, and international partners to embed sport for development within national education strategies, youth policies, and major sporting legacies.

