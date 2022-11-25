On November 24, 2022, President Xi Jinping exchanged messages of congratulations with President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Felix Tshisekedi on the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

President Xi noted that over the past half century, China-DRC relations have developed in a sound and stable manner, and the traditional friendship has been continuously deepened. In recent years, the two countries have established a strategic partnership of win-win cooperation and achieved fruitful results in practical cooperation, which has greatly improved the well-being of the two peoples. Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of China-DRC relations, Xi said he stands ready to work with President Tshisekedi to take the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries as an opportunity to deepen political mutual trust, strengthen Belt and Road cooperation, and jointly open up new prospects for China-DRC relations.

President Tshisekedi once again extended warm congratulations on President Xi Jinping’s re-election as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, saying that over the past half century, DRC-China relations have achieved sustained and sound development. Tshisekedi said he is ready to deepen the traditional friendship between the two countries and push for new achievements in the strategic partnership between the DRC and China for the benefit of the two peoples.