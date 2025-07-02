From a mother seeking antibiotics for her child at a clinic, to a cancer patient in need of lifesaving therapy, medicines are no ordinary commodities. They are lifelines. They manage pain, control chronic illness, treat infections, and save lives.

Mauritius is embarking in the development of a national medicine policy with the support of WHO:

“The national medicine policy will ensure the population of Mauritius has access to good quality medicines,” said the Senior Chief Executive of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Mr Sarwansingh Purmessur at the opening of the workshop. It shows the commitment of the country in achieving Universal Health Coverage, added Mr S. Purmessur.

“Mauritius relies heavily on imported medicines; A strong National Medicine Policy is the backbone of a well-functioning pharmaceutical system. It will bring transparency, accountability, and resilience in a world of increasing health threats and economic volatility. said the WHO Representative, Dr Anne Ancia. “Today’s landmark workshop marks the commitment of Mauritius in ensuring safe, effective, quality and affordable medicines for all citizens”

This initiative unites various health professionals including clinicians, pharmacists, regulators, academics, wholesalers, member of pharmacy council and other health professionals to contribute to the development of a policy that will meet the specificities of the country and the local context.

WHO has mobilized two internationally renowned experts—Professor Fatima Suleman and Dr Andy Gray, leading the WHO Collaborating Centre for Pharmaceutical Policy and Evidence-Based Practice at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa—to provide the greatest technical input and guidance throughout the process.

This participatory and inclusive approach underscores the Ministry of Health and Wellness’s commitment to transparency and collaboration, laying the foundation for a policy owned by all and ensuring engagement and accountability for its implementation.

WHO is not only here to assist in developing this policy — we want to work with you in ensuring its long-term impact and success; when the right medicine will reach the right person at the right time, every time; when medicines will always do what they are meant to do: heal, protect, and give every Mauritian the chance to live a full, healthy life.