On september 18th and 19th, the eighth edition of World Football Summit (WFS) (https://WorldFootballSummit.com) will mark the grand finale of its three-year stay in Sevilla and is expected to have an economic impact exceeding 20 million euros. More than 2,500 football industry experts will gather at the Sevilla Conference and Exhibition Center, Fibes, to discuss the most relevant topics, such as AI applied to sports and performance, the evolution of women’s football, and sustainability. Attendees will have the chance to discover the latest developments in this industry, which is expected to grow globally at an annual rate of 4.10% until 2027.

WFS has significant institutional and corporate support, including from the Junta de Andalucía, Sevilla City Office, LALIGA, Rexona, and GREAT (the British ICEX), as well as over 60 brands in the expo area showcasing the latest industry trends. More than 200 clubs, leagues, and international federations will be represented, including the CEO of the bid for the FIFA World Cup 2034 Organizing Committee, which will be held in Saudi Arabia, and representatives from the Spanish Football Federation who will provide details on the 2030 World Cup bid, Yalla Vamos.

Marian Otamendi, CEO of WFS, stated: “We are at a crucial moment for the football industry. This event is more than just a meeting; it is a platform to define and build a more inclusive, professional, and sustainable future for football. It will be our biggest event to date, and we have nothing but gratitude for the city of Sevilla and Andalucía, who have fully supported us, and with whom it has been a pleasure to work over the past three years."

WFS will surpass the 34% mark of female speakers and will develop impactful actions around equality and inclusion, another pressing issue. Furthermore, a forest will be planted in the region to offset the event's carbon footprint, highlighting its commitment to a greener future for football.

As in previous years, the event is expected to be a catalyst for job creation, sports tourism, and the visibility of Sevilla and Andalucía as ideal locations for foreign companies dedicated to sports innovation. The event will also serve as a platform to many promising startups, providing them with a platform to showcase their innovative solutions aimed at uncovering new business opportunities in the industry.

WFS Awards: A highlight will be the prestigious WFS Awards, presented by La Junta de Andalucía. These awards celebrate individuals and organizations driving innovation and growth within the football industry and their ability to generate social impact. Award winners include entities such as Real Madrid, Juventus, Parma Calcio, and figures like Fernando Carro, CEO of Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

Opportunities for Media: A dedicated media zone will be available for interviewing and connecting with high-level representatives.

The impact of WFS was summed up by football legend Ronaldo Nazario: "It is an exclusive and very important event for the future development of football. The organization, content, debates – a spectacular event."

Key Information about World Football Summit

WFS Europe will celebrate its 8th edition in 2024, and the 23rd World Football Summit event.

The event has facilitated millions in business deals since its inception.

WFS has a global community of over 125,000 football industry professionals.

Past speakers include legends like Ronaldo Nazario, Clarence Seedorf, and Samuel Eto'o, and prominent figures like Nobel Peace Prize winner Prof. Muhammad Yunus, Fatma Samoura, Peter Moore, and Sir Martin Sorrell.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from an impressive lineup of speakers, including Italian football legend Giorgio Chiellini, Hammad Albalawi (Head of the Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup™ 2034 bid), Maheta Molango, Chairman of the PFA and Toni Nadal, amongst many others. WFS Europe is proudly supported by key partners such as Turkish Airlines, Junta de Andalucía, The Football Business Academy, Scoreplay, Meltwater, Radisson Hotel Group, and LALIGA, with additional representation from leading brands and institutions like Deloitte, the British Embassy, and CaixaBank. The event will also welcome representatives from major football organizations and clubs, including the European Club Association, UEFA, Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Sevilla FC, Real Betis Balompié, Liverpool FC, and Juventus Football Club, alongside hundreds of other influential entities.

WFS Europe truly embodies the convergence of the entire football industry ecosystem, offering unparalleled networking and insights for all attendees. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this groundbreaking event.

For more information about the WFS Awards and WFS Europe, please visit https://Europe.WorldFootballSummit.com.

About World Football Summit:

World Football Summit is the premier international event for the football industry, gathering the most influential professionals in the game to address the industry's most pressing issues and generate business opportunities.