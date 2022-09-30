The winners of the 2022 AWIEF (www.AWIEForum.org) Awards were announced on Tuesday at a glittering ceremony on the rooftop of The Nile Ritz-Carlton, Cairo, Egypt.

The AWIEF Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner capped the two-day AWIEF2022 Conference, which was held in North Africa for the first time.

The prestigious annual AWIEF Awards recognise, honour, and celebrate women entrepreneurs and business owners in Africa across various industry sectors for their achievements and contribution to the continent’s inclusive economic growth and social development.

AWIEF CEO, Irene Ochem, at the ceremony congratulated the winners and thanked both the AWIEF Awards international panel of judges and all those who submitted their nominations. She went ahead to say “I always feel a little emotional when it comes to the AWIEF Awards ceremony because it means that we are nearing the end of the year's activities. But it is a bittersweet feeling because we also get to celebrate phenomenal women, many of whom have benefited from the projects run by AWIEF. It is an opportunity to see the fruits of our work and know why we do what we do.”

Izabela Milewska, Digital Skills Global Leader at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Headline Sponsor of the AWIEF Awards, said: “I applaud wholeheartedly every single woman gathered here today and especially all the award nominees and winners. Your work and achievements are the north star for many other women to follow your footsteps, learn from your incredible experience and dream big.

“Amazon Web Services is proud to partner with Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum and support this community with education and training opportunities across Africa in an effort to accelerate gender equality and women empowerment through cloud computing technology.”

The winners of the 2022 AWIEF Awards are:

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR AWARD

Gisèla Van Houcke – Founder and CEO, Zuri Luxury Hair and Beauty, DR Congo

TECH ENTREPRENEUR AWARD

Sahar Salama – Founder and CEO, TPAY Mobile, Egypt

AGRI ENTREPRENEUR AWARD

Korka Diaw – President, Réseau des Agricultrices du Nord, Senegal

ENERGY ENTREPRENEUR AWARD

Mona Al Adawy – Founder and CEO, GeoEnergy Petroleum Services, Egypt

CREATIVE INDUSTRY AWARD

Abai Schulze – Founder and Creative Director, ZAAF Collection, Ethiopia

SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR AWARD

Lumbie Mlambo – Founder and CEO, JB Dondolo, Zimbabwe

EMPOWERMENT AWARD

Martha Alade – Founder, Women in Technology in Nigeria (WITIN), Nigeria

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Manal Amin – CEO, Arabize, Egypt

Congratulations to our winners!

For media enquiries, please email: info@awieforum.org