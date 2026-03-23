Europe’s gas strategy is under renewed pressure. Rising geopolitical risk and tightening global LNG markets have refocused attention on African projects that were approved years ago – but are only now becoming operational. At the Invest in African Energy Forum (IAE) in Paris next month, these pre-crisis LNG developments are expected to dominate discussions as buyers and investors reassess near-term, flexible supply options.

The advantage is timing. Projects sanctioned before today’s disruptions are delivering – or approaching first gas – providing Europe with volumes without waiting for the next multi-year investment cycle. In a market where new greenfield LNG supply can take 5–7 years to reach the market, African LNG increasingly functions as ready-to-deploy capacity, capable of meeting demand spikes, offsetting supply shortfalls and reducing reliance on concentrated geopolitical sources.

Mozambique LNG: Scale Delayed, But Strategic

Mozambique remains Africa’s largest long-term LNG play, with more than 30 mtpa of planned additional capacity across developments led by TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil. While TotalEnergies’ 12.9 mtpa Mozambique LNG project remains paused due to security concerns, momentum toward a restart is building.

In today’s market, that scale is highly relevant. European buyers seeking to diversify away from concentrated supply sources are increasingly willing to engage with projects that offer long-term volumes – even if timelines remain uncertain. In a tighter global market, previously “high-risk” projects are being reassessed as strategic supply anchors.

Senegal–Mauritania GTA: From Frontier to First Gas

The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG Project (GTA), operated by bp and Kosmos Energy, is moving into production just as Europe looks to expand Atlantic Basin supply. The project will deliver around 2.3 mtpa in its first phase, with expansion potential up to 10 mtpa.

GTA’s strategic advantage lies not only in scale but in design and timing. Floating LNG units allow faster deployment and flexible cargo delivery, while its West African location shortens shipping times to Europe compared with U.S. Gulf exports. As Europe seeks to balance winter demand peaks, GTA provides mid-scale, redirectable supply that the market currently lacks.

Nigeria LNG Expansion: Incremental Capacity, Immediate Impact

Nigeria LNG Train 7 will add roughly 8 mtpa to the country’s existing 22 mtpa capacity, making it one of the most significant near-term additions globally. Unlike greenfield projects, Train 7 leverages existing infrastructure, reducing cost and development time. For Europe, incremental expansions like this offer faster access to contracted volumes, helping utilities manage seasonal volatility and limit exposure to spot-market price swings.

Angola LNG: Underutilized, Now Repositioned

Angola’s Angola LNG plant has a nameplate capacity of 5.2 mtpa but has historically operated below potential due to feedgas constraints. With upstream investment improving and gas supply stabilizing, the project now represents “quick-win” capacity – volumes that can be ramped up without the long lead times of new developments. For European buyers, this latent supply is increasingly valuable as a buffer against short-term disruptions.

Republic of Congo LNG: Fast-Track Development

The Congo LNG Project, led by Eni, targets around 3 mtpa through a phased, modular approach, with first exports already underway. By leveraging existing offshore assets and floating LNG units, the project has moved from concept to production faster than traditional developments. In a market where timing is critical, rapid deployment offers a clear competitive advantage.

Paris as the Deal-Making Interface

As these dynamics converge, the IAE 2026 Forum in Paris is emerging as a key platform for turning market demand into project momentum. With European buyers seeking long-term supply and African producers looking to advance both new and delayed LNG projects, the forum provides direct engagement with decision-makers, investors and technical teams.

Africa’s pre-crisis LNG projects were not designed for today’s market – but in a world of tight supply and high volatility, their readiness is becoming indispensable.

IAE 2026 (www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com) is an exclusive forum designed to connect African energy markets with global investors, serving as a key platform for deal-making in the lead-up to African Energy Week. Scheduled for April 22–23, 2026, in Paris, the event will provide delegates with two days of in-depth engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com. To sponsor or register as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com