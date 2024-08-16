The World Health Organization (WHO), with funding support from the Irish Fund, has donated 12 motorcycles to the Government of Tanzania. This donation is set to boost the effectiveness of district surveillance officers in monitoring and mentoring health facilities, significantly improving adherence to integrated disease surveillance and response strategies.

Efficient disease surveillance is essential for early detection and control of public health threats. However, inadequate transportation infrastructure often hampers effective supervision and monitoring at the district and health facility levels. The new motorcycles will address these challenges, enabling more regular and efficient supervision, mentorship, and adherence to Event-Based Surveillance (EBS) protocols.

Dr. Charles Sagoe-Moses, WHO Country Representative, expressed gratitude to the Tanzanian government for its proactive measures to strengthen the health system. “These motorcycles will be instrumental in supporting the supervision and monitoring of EBS,” he said. “We extend our sincere thanks to the Irish Government and the Irish Embassy for their financial support and commitment to the ‘Health for All’ agenda. This collaboration exemplifies our shared dedication to building resilient health systems.”

Tanzania has faced numerous health emergencies, including cholera and Marburg virus outbreaks, highlighting the need for improved resilience at the sub-national level. This donation is part of the broader project, “Strengthening Health Systems Resilience for Enhanced Health Emergency Response at the Sub-national Level,” funded by the Irish Government. The project aims to bolster healthcare capacity to effectively respond to emergencies.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary TAMISEMI, Dr. Charles Wilson Mahera acknowledged the significant challenges related to transportation infrastructure that districts face, which affect surveillance operations. “The support from WHO is invaluable for our emergency response efforts,” he said. “It will greatly enhance our ability to monitor and manage health crises, aligning with our health for all goals.”

In addition to the motorcycles, the Irish-funded project supports several other key initiatives, including the development of the National Action Plan for Health Security (2024–2028), maintenance of influenza sentinel sites, and strengthening emergency response capacities.

The Head of Development Cooperation at the Irish Embassy, Ms. Margaret Gaynor, added, “This initiative underscores our joint commitment to enhancing the resilience of Tanzania’s healthcare system and ensuring a robust response to health emergencies.”