Women struggling with substance addiction in Tunisia face serious challenges in their post-rehabilitation reintegration into society due to social stigma, economic deprivation, and a lack of professional skills. The limited availability of women-specific rehabilitation services further restricts this vulnerable group’s participation in both social and economic life.

Within this framework, a fully equipped training kitchen, as well as hairdressing and beauty workshops, were established at the Tanit Women’s Rehabilitation Center, which operates under El Razi State Hospital in the Manouba Governorate of Tunisia. These facilities aim to provide vocational training in culinary arts, hairdressing, and beauty services for women battling addiction. In addition, all necessary equipment and consumable materials were supplied.

Established in 2023, the Tanit Women’s Rehabilitation Center has supported more than 150 women to date, offering comprehensive rehabilitation services through its diagnostic and psychological counseling units, therapy and hobby rooms, and social spaces. As of 2025, the Center has been designated as the national pilot center for the implementation of Methadone treatment for heroin addiction.

Training programs at the newly established vocational workshops are delivered in groups of 10–12 participants by expert instructors in their respective fields. The training process is organized by the Tunisian Association for Addiction (STAdd) and implemented with the active involvement of the Tanit Center’s health, psychosocial, and educational staff. Through these programs, it is aimed to strengthen beneficiaries’ economic independence by equipping them with professional skills and to ensure their sustainable reintegration into everyday life.

As a pilot initiative, the project aims to serve as a model for women’s empowerment, the reduction of social inequalities, and the increased participation of vulnerable groups in economic life. Reintegrating these women—one of the most fragile segments of society, who face multidimensional barriers both in overcoming addiction and gaining social acceptance—is of great importance for sustainable development and social cohesion.

TİKA continues to implement projects in Tunisia aimed at improving the quality of life of disadvantaged groups and strengthening social inclusion.