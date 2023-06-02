Vocalcom, a global provider and publisher of cloud contact center and customer engagement management solutions, offers omnichannel solutions in private or public cloud mode, enabling the optimization of customer and agent experiences, as well as the cost of sales or remote service operations.

For 27 years, Vocalcom has been supporting major contact centers in France and abroad (such as Teleperformance, Webhelp, or Armatis), as well as SMEs and large enterprises in the banking, insurance, energy, automotive, and telecommunications sectors.

With a new management team and a roadmap for 2023, the company reaffirms its historical position as an innovative global leader in customer relations and strengthens its international development (Africa, Middle East, Latam). Vocalcom will present its new products at GITEX Africa 2023 from May 31 to June 2 in Marrakech - Morocco.

We create omnichannel interactions to improve customer and tele-counselor engagement and satisfaction.

The evolution of regulatory frameworks aiming to regulate phone calls, changing consumer behaviors with the rejection of unwanted calls, the development of anti-spam phone applications, or manual blocking of certain call numbers, is reshuffling the cards. These paradigm shifts particularly affect outbound direct marketing channels. These new realities disrupt the balance and necessitate rethinking organizations around different channels.

"Faced with a multitude of major transformations, customer relations actors must react and adapt. According to forecasts from the Gartner Institute, proactive interactions will become the norm by 2025. These same forecasts demonstrate that proactive customer service leads to increased customer satisfaction and NPS. Value-added dialogue with the customer depends primarily on a perfect understanding of the customer, personalized communication, and tailored offers for maximized relevance. These are the fundamental elements of proactive interaction," commented Karine Palacios, CPO of Vocalcom.

In this context, a new approach is necessary, and Vocalcom understands this by building its 2023 strategy accordingly. The company intends to propose a new era of customer relations, which is also the ambition of Nicolas Mestchersky. Recently appointed as Chief Executive Officer, he will rely on a new, strong, aligned, and committed management team to chart a new path.

Among the key pillars of this strategy is innovation with the launch of the new version of Hermes360, the company's renowned dialer used by major European outsourcers.

This solution relies notably on customer knowledge and utilization. As a CRM integration pioneer, Vocalcom allows contact centers to place their CRM and customer data at the heart of the customer engagement strategy to provide a seamless and personalized customer experience.

The new Hermes Universal CRM Connector brick enriches any CRM with the best omnichannel contact center functionalities to manage inbound and outbound CX campaigns. The solution provides a holistic view of the customer journey and interaction history.

The company offers a range of connectors with the best CRM systems in the market, including Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and soon Zendesk and HubSpot. Ready to use, these connectors offer open APIs and integrate with business applications.

Through these connectors, Vocalcom leverages customer data to support engagement strategies and increase agent productivity, providing real-time tracking of customer history and context.

The second pillar of Vocalcom's innovation addresses the challenge faced by brands that wish to engage in proactive conversations with their customers and use the right channel at the right moment based on the customer's profile and objective in order to obtain dialogue acceptance.

Hermes Digital Journey addresses this challenge. It will be demonstrated at GITEX Africa 2023 from May 31 to June 2 in Marrakech.

The solution combines the best of both worlds: a digital contact solution and voice, both inbound and outbound, combined with an integrated chatbot for instant messaging.

It is now possible to adapt to customer expectations based on the time of day, offering to communicate through the channel that suits them best: email, phone call, callback, live chat, Twitter, Apple Messages, WhatsApp, Messenger, and more.

This channel combination reserves digital interactions for simple conversations using Chatbots or Voicebots, offering quick responses and high accessibility to services 24/7. Voice channels are used in certain contexts to address the complexity of digital journeys, handle complex cases, or provide empathy and emotion at a given moment. Human contact retains its importance.

Creating these journeys represents a lever for performance for contact centers, but above all for customers and agents satisfaction, as they generate desired and expected interactions, the recipe for a fruitful conversation.

To implement Hermes Digital Journey, Vocalcom has focused on a new partnership with the undisputed leader in omnichannel communications, Infobip, which offers global and comprehensive coverage of social messaging, SMS, and in-app messaging, both inbound and outbound, with an integrated chatbot.

"We bring Vocalcom's customers the best of innovation by relying on a selective ecosystem of leading and complementary partners to our offerings," emphasizes Karine Palacios, Chief Product Officer of Vocalcom.

By strengthening its product and service offerings and developing new partnerships, Vocalcom positions itself at the forefront of customer engagement solution providers.

Find Vocalcom and its team at booth 8E-1 at the GITEX Africa exhibition 2023.

About Vocalcom:

Founded in 1995, Vocalcom is a global provider of omnichannel contact center solutions for customer service, sales, telemarketing, and collections. Our solutions, available on the cloud or on-premise, are designed to create a unique relationship with each customer, simplify interaction management across all channels, and enhance advisor efficiency. Vocalcom has a strong international presence with offices in 15 countries and over 1,000 clients in 47 countries worldwide.