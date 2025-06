Arab Finance: The Egyptian pound strengthened significantly against the USD on Wednesday, trading at EGP 49.46 for buying and EGP 49.56 for selling at Banque Misr at 1:47 PM.

At the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), the exchange rate hit EGP 49.46 for purchasing and EGP 49.56 for selling at 1:33 PM.

The USD recorded EGP 49.46 for buying and EGP 49.56 for selling at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).