Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt collectively jumped on Wednesday, with the 24-karat registering EGP 5,308.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,337.25 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold price rose to EGP 4,866.25 for buying and EGP 4,892.5 per gram for selling.

As for the 21-karat gold, its price hit EGP 4,645 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,670 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price increased to EGP 3,981.5 per gram for buying and EGP 4,002.75 for selling.

Likewise, the gold pound’s price amounted to EGP 37,160 for purchasing and EGP 37,360 for selling.

Finally, the gold ounce’s price went up to $3,351.87 for buying and $3,352.16 for selling.