Arab Finance: The Egyptian exports to the BRICS countries increased by 31.5% year-on-year (YoY) to $905 million in 2024 since Egypt joined the bloc, versus $688 million, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) data.

Meanwhile, Egyptian imports from BRICS countries rose by 40.1% YoY to $3.376 billion during the period from January to December 2024, compared to $2.410 billion.

BRICS countries, led by Saudi Arabia, injected total investments valued at $4.4 billion into Egypt during fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023.

The commodity groups exported by Egypt included inorganic and miscellaneous chemical products, fuels and mineral oils, as well as fruits and vegetables.

As for the imported commodity products, Egypt imported grains, fuels, mineral oils, plastics and their products, electronics, and appliances, among others.