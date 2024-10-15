Between 24 - 28 September 2024, the delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Lt.Sorawud Preededilok, Minister attached to the Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA), together with officials from the Department of South Asian, the Middle East, and African Affairs and Thai private sector representative, paid a visit to the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire on the “Focus Group” mission to explore new potential trade and investment market, strategic partnership possibilities, and facilitate business matching in West African countries. The delegation had the opportunity to visit and discuss with both public and private sectors, namely, (1) Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Diaspora of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire (2) Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire (3) The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire (4) Centre of Promotion of Investment in Côte d’Ivoire (CEPICI) (5) Africa Rice Center which isa leading Pan-African institution for rice research and development, comprising 28 member countries and (6) Honorary Consul of Thailand in Abidjan
On this occasion, the Thai Delegation paid a courtesy call to the Secretary General and Directors-General of the Department of Economy, Department of Asia-Pacific and Department of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Diaspora of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. Both sides discussed the preparation for the official visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Côte d'Ivoire to Thailand in February 2025. Moreover, both sides discussed various matters of mutual interest to further enhance political, economic and development cooperation.