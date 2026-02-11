Seychelles is intensifying its international investment outreach, with Vice President Sebastien Pillay, using an interview with Dubai-based Gulf News to position the country as a strategically located, politically stable and business-friendly hub for foreign investors.

Whilst speaking to the international news outlet on Wednesday, at State House, the Vice President highlighted Seychelles’ strong geographic position, noting that the country is well positioned to serve as a regional platform for investors seeking access to emerging markets in the region.

He emphasised that as a high-income country, Seychelles relies significantly on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), and said the current promotional drive comes at an opportune time to attract new investors.

“There are substantial opportunities for the UAE to invest in Seychelles,” the Vice President said, identifying key sectors such as real estate, the digital economy, renewable energy, the blue economy, medical tourism, infrastructure development and education.

He further explained that Seychelles is continuously strengthening its investment climate, including through strategic land reclamation projects to unlock new business opportunities. Efforts are also being made to bolster cybercrime legislation and enforcement frameworks to ensure that investors’ assets and transactions remain secure.

Political stability, he stressed, remains a cornerstone of investor confidence. “Stability attracts investment, and predictability sustains it,” he added.

Renewable energy was highlighted as another priority sector, with the Vice President stating that increased investment in sustainable energy solutions would contribute to reducing the cost of electricity, strengthen energy security and enhancing long-term economic resilience.

Addressing the question of why investors should consider Seychelles now, the Vice President pointed to the country’s ease of doing business, ongoing reforms, and favourable economic indicators. He said Seychelles is placing renewed focus on processing and manufacturing, with the aim of expanding its export base and enabling investors to recoup the value of their investments at a faster pace. He added that the country’s GDP performance remains encouraging.

The Vice President also spoke of the importance of branding, noting that Seychelles must be marketed not only as a tourism paradise but as a credible, competitive, and secure investment destination.

Moreover, he said the engagement with the UAE media forms part of broader efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between Seychelles and the United Arab Emirates, a relationship that extends beyond diplomacy to meaningful people-to-people ties. The Vice President acknowledged the UAE’s extensive global business networks, which he said can help Seychelles connect with a wider pool of potential investors.

Founded in 1978 and relaunched in 1985 under Al Nisr Publishing, Gulf News has grown into one of the most widely read English newspapers in the UAE and the Gulf region. In addition to its print edition, it operates a major digital platform covering local, regional, and international news, business, sports and lifestyle.