Vertiv (www.Vertiv.com) (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has been recognized as a sample vendor for micro data center solutions (https://bit.ly/3KyfxmJ) in Gartner Hype Cycle reports for both Edge Computing and Midsize Enterprises.

Each year, Gartner creates more than 90 Hype Cycles (https://gtnr.it/3B2IXGr) in various domains as a way for clients to track technology maturity and future potential. On the topic of micro data centers, the Gartner reports state that creating micro data centers is something companies have done for years but often in an ad hoc manner. By partnering with vendors and creating a consistent and standardized architecture, enterprises can regain control of these critical assets and increase the ability to rapidly introduce site-specific services, while reducing risks and operational costs and improving service levels.

“As our lives become more digital, the need to reduce latency and support instantaneous computing becomes more profound, and edge computing is critical,” said Martin Olsen, vice president, integrated rack solutions strategy and transformation at Vertiv. “With our micro data center solutions, Vertiv offers efficient, reliable, quickly-deployable IT infrastructure solutions that help organizations across all industries put computing closer to the people and devices using it.”

Vertiv predicted the increased demand for micro data centers and other integrated solutions in its most recent list of trends to watch in 2022 (https://bit.ly/3RneNmu), because of the need for lower latency and quick, seamless builds to keep up with global demand. Additionally, in its What’s Your Edge survey (https://bit.ly/3R6A18u), Vertiv found significant evidence pointing toward greater adoption of micro data centers and other integrated solutions. According to the survey, 40% of participants said they were using or planning to use integrated rack solutions, or micro data centers.

“More than ever before, edge applications are deployed in unconventional locations, such as manufacturing floors and retail stockrooms, where organizations are relying on micro data centers to deliver needed flexibility, security and reliability with a smaller footprint,” said Olsen.

