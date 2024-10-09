Alpha Oasis International, in collaboration with the City of Brampton and Toronto Business Development Centre, is excited to announce the Canada-Nigeria Trade Expo 2024. This annual event, scheduled for December 8 – 12 2024, in Toronto, Canada, aims to unveil numerous opportunities, fostering economic ties and the potential for multi-million-dollar investments between Canada and Nigeria.

The Canada Nigeria Expo 2024, the third in a series of annual events, attracts Heads of Conglomerates, senior government officials, foreign affairs representatives, and export agencies. The event is poised to provide an essential platform for strategic networking and participant partnerships. The previous edition engendered successful collaborations between Canadian and Nigerian businesses in critical sectors.

The 2024 Expo will focus on Infrastructure Development, Agriculture, Technology, Innovation, and Energy. By highlighting these sectors, the Expo aims to create avenues for investments for both countries and facilitate critical knowledge transfer and the exchange of ideas.

Bose Odueke, CEO of Alpha Oasis International, shared her vision: "The Expos serve as a bridge between Canada and Nigeria, achieving immense success by facilitating dialogues and creating avenues for collaboration. With the support of our partners, we aim to elevate these discussions further, especially focusing on key sectors vital for economic growth."

Canadian businesses stand to gain significantly from these interactions.

“Building on the success of last year’s event, the 2024 Canada-Nigeria Trade Expo presents a unique opportunity for Ontario and Nigerian businesses and investors to explore partnerships and engage in constructive conversations,” said the Hon. Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “We look forward to seeing this year’s event further strengthen economic ties between our jurisdictions and wish participants from both regions a productive conference that fosters opportunities for mutual growth.”

The Canada-Nigeria Trade Expo 2024 promises to be an unparalleled event, celebrating the growing economic synergy between the two countries and their commitment to nurturing this valuable relationship.

Alpha International is a 2024 member of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.

View the respective brochures for Canada-based (https://apo-opa.co/4erbg2t) and International (https://apo-opa.co/47WDfo8) attendees.

For more information and to register, please visit www.CanadaNigeriaExpo.com

Contact:

Bose Odueke

Bodueke@alphaoasisinternational.com

Info@canadanigeriaexpo.com

+1 (416) 737-8990

About Alpha Oasis International:

Alpha Oasis International, based in Toronto, fosters international trade and investment opportunities. The organization has been pivotal in orchestrating events like the Canada-Nigeria Trade Expo to strengthen ties between nations.