Today, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) launched the Wanawake Sasa (Women Now) project, a TSH 8 billion (USD 3 million) project to advance women and girls’ political participation and leadership. At the launch event, USAID/Tanzania Mission Director Craig Hart was joined by the Honorable Dorothy Gwajima, Minister of Community Development, Gender, Women, and Special Groups, in inaugurating the new initiative.

The USAID Wanawake Sasa project expands on the United States global commitment to empower women and girls and its partnership with Tanzania. This initiative seeks to break down gender barriers and ensure that the leadership and voices of all Tanzanians—especially women and girls—are not only heard but also play a key role in the nation’s political decision-making processes.

“Tanzania thrives when all voices are heard, and where women are fully empowered to shape the nation’s future,” said USAID/Tanzania Mission Director Craig Hart. “Through USAID Wanawake Sasa, together, we are taking a clear step to making this not just a goal, but a lived reality.”

The USAID Wanawake Sasa project seeks to support the agency of women and girls to participate in civic and political spaces. It will work with communities, civil society, and government to foster more inclusive governance, and prevent all forms of gender-based violence. It will be implemented in four regions in Tanzania mainland (Arusha, Dar es Salaam, Iringa, and Mwanza) and in Zanzibar.