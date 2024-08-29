At the U.S.-Africa Nuclear Energy Summit in Nairobi, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins, joined by U.S. Department of Energy Deputy Assistant Secretary Aleshia Duncan, Ghana Deputy Minister of Energy Collins Adomako-Mensah, and Ghana Ministry of Energy Chief Director Wilhelmina Asamoah, observed a significant milestone in civil nuclear cooperation between U.S. and Ghanaian nuclear industries — the signing of a commercial agreement between Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG) and Regnum Technology Group, the U.S. developer for a small modular reactor (SMR) project using NuScale Power technology.

This commercial agreement between NPG and Regnum represents a pivotal advancement in collaboration between U.S. and Ghanaian civil nuclear industries and is testament of the commitment by both nations to advancing clean and sustainable energy solutions. The SMR project is anticipated to be a cornerstone of Ghana’s efforts to enhance its energy infrastructure and lead the way on SMR deployments in the region. This initiative will help Ghana achieve its energy goals and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, setting a precedent for future energy projects in the region.

The NPG-Regnum agreement builds on existing U.S.-Ghana civil nuclear cooperation, including under the U.S. Foundational Infrastructure for the Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology (FIRST) Program that is helping Ghana to establish itself as a SMR Regional Hub and center of excellence. In addition to technical training, advisory services, and study tours, the FIRST Program is providing a NuScale Energy Exploration (E2) Center SMR control room simulator to serve as a regional training center for nuclear power technicians and operators and is establishing a welding certification program to support jobs and supply chain development for the region. Through this dedicated workforce development focus, Ghana will be positioned to establish a skilled nuclear workforce consistent with the highest international standards of nuclear safety, security, and nonproliferation.

The United States is committed to supporting the use of innovative clean nuclear energy to power global decarbonization efforts and provide energy security to partners around the world.