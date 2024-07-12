The President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States (PAC-ADE) will host its second meeting of the year from July 14-17, 2024, in Nigeria. This is the first PAC-ADE trip to the African continent. Members of the Advisory Council will convene in Lagos and Abuja, where they will meet with government, civil society, and private-sector partners to discuss diaspora-led investments in education, entrepreneurship, health, technology, youth and women empowerment, and the creative industries.
The PAC-ADE was announced by President Biden and Secretary Blinken in September 2023 to advise on ways to strengthen cultural, social, political, and economic ties between African communities and the African Diaspora.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Department of State.