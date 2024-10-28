The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) held an event to distribute 235 pieces of critical medical equipment to support 36 health facilities across 21 districts in Uganda. This equipment, focused on improving maternal and child health services, is expected to save and improve countless lives. The medical devices include ultrasound scans, hematology analyzers, microscopes, infant incubators, radiant warmers, delivery beds, oxygen concentrators, resuscitation tools, nebulizers, autoclave machines, and more.

The USAID contribution is part of the United States government’s continued commitment to strengthening Uganda’s healthcare system, particularly in rural and underserved areas. This advanced equipment will greatly enhance the quality of healthcare services, especially for vulnerable populations such as mothers and children.

U.S. Ambassador to Uganda, Ambassador William Popp, highlighted during the event, “The equipment being handed over today will significantly bolster the ability of 36 Ugandan health facilities to provide quality comprehensive emergency obstetric and newborn care services approximately 282,000 women and more than 7,000 newborns annually. This includes critical enhancements in surgical obstetrics and the care of small and sick newborns, ensuring that even the most vulnerable receive the lifesaving care they need.

The medical equipment distributed was funded by the American Schools and Hospitals Abroad (ASHA) program, a USAID initiative that supports the purchase and distribution of cutting-edge medical technologies. This contribution is the latest example in the U.S. government’s decades-long commitment to promoting health through technological innovation, a key pillar of USAID’s health strategy in Uganda.

During the event, Ambassador Popp also emphasized the importance of capacity building like training health workers alongside equipping health facilities. Through partnerships with local health institutions, USAID will continue to support health workers with clinical and management training, ensuring they can effectively use the equipment to deliver high-quality, compassionate care.

Through these types of initiatives, USAID continues to strengthen healthcare systems which are crucial for the long-term improvement of health outcomes in Uganda, with a particular focus on reducing maternal and child mortality.