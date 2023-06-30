The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Ministry of Health in Kenya have formed a strategic partnership to address health challenges and enhance healthcare service delivery.

The partnership focuses on key areas such as health products and technologies, family health, strategic programs for HIV, TB, and malaria, primary health and health financing, health systems strengthening, and partnerships with the private sector.

Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni Muriuki, launched a workshop between USAID and MOH to develop an implementation plan for the next five years.

The plan will define roles, responsibilities, and commitments to improve the lives and wellness of the Kenyan people. Both parties expressed their commitment to the partnership, and there is a call for alignment with the government's priorities. The partnership holds promise for advancing healthcare in Kenya and achieving Universal Health Coverage.

The Principal Secretary for the State Department of Medical Services, Harry Kimtai, CBS, called for the alignment of the implementation plan with the government's priorities, specifically the Kenya Kwanza initiative.