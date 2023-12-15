The Swiss Embassy and the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) in Tunisia marked the launch of a new initiative on 13 December 2023, at the Residence of Ambassador Josef Renggli. The initiative aims to provide inclusive and impactful volunteering opportunities within the United Nations system in Tunisia between 2024 and 2026.

The Swiss Embassy and the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) in Tunisia are launching a programme that will offer 185 young Tunisians the opportunity to gain professional experience through inclusive and impactful volunteering assignments within the United Nations Agencies, Funds, and Programs in Tunisia. These assignments will last from six to twelve months and will undergo a competitive recruitment process, led by UNV.

This initiative, spanning from 2024 to 2026 and funded with USD 2,000,000 by Switzerland, aligns with the national priorities of the Tunisian Government, the Swiss Cooperation Programme in Tunisia, the 2021-2025 Sustainable Development Framework of the UN system in Tunisia, and the Strategic Framework of UNV 2022-2025 regarding the strengthening of national capacities and the promotion of high-impact employment opportunities, in the form of volunteering modalities, tailored to the specific needs of young Tunisians.

The specific objectives of this joint programme between the Swiss Embassy and UNV ccomprise:

Providing young Tunisians with the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the development arena and the modus operandi of the United Nations.

Offering youth the chance to contribute to the development of their own communities.

Offering youth the opportunity to enhance their skills and develop both technical and non-technical skills through UNV's learning platform, specific learning programmes offered by their UN host entities, and through knowledge transfer.

Enabling young Tunisians to expand their professional networks and capitalize on their UN volunteer assignments to catalyze their personal and professional development.

The official launch of the initiative took place on the sidelines of the International Volunteer Day (IVD), with an inaugural ceremony hosted by the Swiss Ambassador, Mr. Josef Renggli in the presence of His Excellency the Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Kamel Deguiche, UN Resident Coordinator, Mr. Arnaud Péral, UNV Regional Manager for the Arab States, Ms. Olga Zubritskaya-Devyatkina, government representatives, and UN agencies. The event will highlight the testimonies of United Nations Volunteers, emphasizing the transformative impact of volunteering on their personal and professional growth.