The UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights is set to hold its latest session from 10 - 28 February. During the session, the Committee will review Croatia, Peru, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Rwanda, and the Philippines.
The five countries are among the 173 States parties to the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. They are required to undergo regular reviews by the Committee of 18 independent international experts on how they are implementing the Covenant.
The Committee, which has received the respective country reports and other submissions from non-governmental organisations, will discuss a range of issues with the five delegations on the following dates at Geneva time.
Croatia
10 February 15:00 – 18:00
11 February 10:00 – 13:00
Peru
12 February 15:00 – 18:00
13 February 15:00 – 18:00
United Kingdom
13 February 10:00 – 13:00
14 February 10:00 – 13:00
Rwanda
17 February 15:00 – 18:00
18 February 10:00 – 13:00
Philippines
18 February 15:00 – 18:00
19 February 10:00 – 13:00
The above public dialogues will be held in Palais Wilson, Geneva. All public meetings are open to accredited press and livecast on UN Web TV. More information about the session, including reports submitted by the States and the full schedule of meetings, is available on the session webpage.