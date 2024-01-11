The UN Child Rights Committee (CRC) will hold its upcoming session from 15 January to 2 February, during which it will review Congo, Bulgaria, Senegal, the Russian Federation, Lithuania and South Africa.

The six countries are among the 196 States parties to the Child Rights Convention. They are required to undergo regular reviews by the Committee of 18 independent international experts on how they are implementing the Convention, its Optional Protocols, as well as the Committee's previous recommendations. Among them, Senegal is also submitting its initial reports under, respectively, the Optional Protocol on the sale of children, child prostitution and child pornography (OPSC), as well as the Optional Protocol on the involvement of children in armed conflict (OPAC), for the Committee to review.

The CRC, which has received the respective country reports and other submissions from non-governmental organisations, will discuss a range of issues with the six State delegations through public dialogues on the following dates at Geneva time:

Congo

15 January 15:00 - 18:00

16 January 10:00 - 13:00

Bulgaria

17 January 15:00 - 18:00

18 January 10:00 - 13:00

Senegal

18 January 15:00 - 18:00

19 January 10:00 - 13:00

19 January 15:00 – 18:00 (OPSC/OPAC)

The Russian Federation

22 January 15:00 - 18:00

23 January 10:00 - 13:00

Lithuania

23 January 15:00 - 18:00

24 January 10:00 - 13:00

South Africa

24 January 15:00 - 18:00

25 January 10:00 - 13:00

The above public dialogues will be held in the Ground Floor Conference Room, Palais Wilson, Geneva. All public meetings are open to accredited journalists and livecast on UN Web TV. More information about the session, including reports submitted by the States and the full schedule of meetings, is available on the session webpage.