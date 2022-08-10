The United Nations Mission in South Sudan, (UNMISS) welcomes the announcement on 4th August 2022 of an agreement by the parties to the Revitalized Peace Agreement (R-ARCSS) on a Roadmap which extends the current transitional period by 24 months. This extension is to enable the implementation of key outstanding tasks in the R-ARCSS.

UNMISS commends the Government of South Sudan for securing the consent and agreement of all the signatories to the R-ARCSS and urges the authorities to embark on extra efforts to bring on board any other stakeholders, guarantors and witnesses.

The UN Mission urges all the parties and signatories to the Agreement to work together, in an expeditious manner towards the full implementation of the remaining key benchmarks, to ensure that a conducive atmosphere is created for the conduct of free, fair, and credible elections at the end of the extended period.

UNMISS remains committed to supporting an inclusive democratic process and stands with the people of South Sudan in their pursuit of lasting peace, stability and development.