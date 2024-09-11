Demand for rapid responses to crime and the swift delivery of justice often results in law enforcement professionals working around the clock.

Judges are no exception, says the Director of Legal Administration and Public Prosecution Attorney in Malakal, Nyangon Arop.

“Many judges have to work after official working hours, including from home. To enable this remote working, they need to live in an appropriate environment,” she says.

The Rule of Law Division of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, UNMISS, is helping to meet this need by sponsoring the construction of the State Judiciary accommodation in Malakal, Upper Nile through a Quick Impact Project, which provides funding for infrastructure projects under $50,000 that help meet community needs.

“At the moment, there is only one judge in the Upper Nile. Providing proper housing will help the State to deploy an additional county judge. This will strengthen the justice system by ensuring a continuous presence,” says Samuel Lovoni, UNMISS Justice Advisor.

UNMISS worked with a partner specializing in construction to renovate the previously dilapidated accommodation.

“Even though the provision and transport of quality materials in Upper Nile is a challenge, we are proud to have delivered a project that will help bolster the rule of law in Malakal,” says Jeremiah Wunenguer Kiir, the project manager for the Humanitarian Organization for People Empowerment (HOPE).

The judge’s accommodation is just a few minutes’ walk from the Court, which ensures quick and easy access. It will also be used as a guesthouse for other judicial representatives visiting Malakal as well as facilitate the deployment of mobile courts to the region.

“Previously we could not allocate space for judicial visitors to come and support us even though we were flooded with cases. As our partner for peace, UNMISS is helping us to attract other judges to work in the Upper Nile,” says Malakal judge, Ayiei Nyang Ayiei.

“If we want peace, we must work hard for justice and the improvement and empowerment of the system. We want the people of South Sudan to trust and to believe in us.”

UNMISS is now planning to renovate the High Court to continue enhancing the infrastructure and the capacity of the judiciary in Malakal.

“Supporting the delivery of justice is a priority for UNMISS and our aim is to improve access for all people across the Upper Nile,” says Alfred Orono Orono, Head of UNMISS Malakal Field Office”.