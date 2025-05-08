The rapidly deteriorating security situation is impacting communities across South Sudan, but some are suffering more than others from the military confrontation between organized forces and persistent intercommunal conflict.

Among the most vulnerable are tens of thousands of families living in displacement camps, who sought sanctuary during the previous civil war or more recent conflict.

To address their concerns about protection, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan hosted a confidence and trust-building forum that brought together community representatives living at a displacement camp in Juba and national security services.

The aim was to help strengthen their fragile relationship as well as to address specific concerns about random bag searches, restriction of movement, the forced entry into homes by security forces, and kidnapping threats.

While acknowledging these concerns, security representatives explained that they were facing significant challenges in dealing with criminals who hide within civilian populations.

“We need to distinguish between individuals who have engaged or are engaging in criminal activity and innocent civilians to foster positive security engagement,” stressed Captain Chan Manyuok, Commander of the Yei Road Check Point Police Station.

To advance this goal, the forum provided a platform for the different parties to share their concerns and work together to find practical solutions. There were many resolutions agreed on, including establishing a direct communication channel for reporting incidents, restricting military movement within camps, and processes for responding to unannounced military interventions.

There was also a commitment to meet regularly and organize social activities to foster mutual understanding.

“We need to work on rebuilding trust together and recognize that we all have a role to play in creating the security we seek. Together we can tackle the many challenges we are facing,” said displacement camp women’s leader, Veronica Wiyuwa.

The forum comes at a critical time for the residents as they face, not only security concerns, but also rising humanitarian needs, including food and water shortages as well as a cholera outbreak.

While these sensitive and complex issues were successfully discussed in a robust but respectful way at camps in the capital, UNMISS’ Head of Field Office, Njoki Kinyanjui emphasized the need for the approach to be replicated across the country.

“To foster and maintain humanitarian conditions for displaced families and other communities on a national scale, the government also needs to commit to creating secure and enabling environments that allow them to live in safety and dignity.”