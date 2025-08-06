Too often in South Sudan, women are excluded from political and peacebuilding opportunities, despite their critical importance in advancing peace and security in the conflict-ridden country.

To help women increase their visibility and secure funding for peacebuilding initiatives, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan hosted 30 women at a strategic communications workshop in Wau, Western Bahr El Ghazal.

“I used to think that writing grant proposals was solely for experts, but that illusion has vanished,” says participant Linda Hussein. “I thought that only people with specific qualifications or perfect English would succeed in securing financial support for important initiatives, but now I’ve learned that it’s more about understanding the work you do, the people you serve, their needs, and simply just getting started.”

Many women at the workshop had a breakthrough moment when they understood that leadership starts with finding their own voice.

“Today was the first time I stood before a group to facilitate a session,” says Juliet Luka, a journalist who also works with a women’s initiative in Wau. “It has always felt challenging for me. However, now I feel ready.”

The International Labour Organization’s 2023-2025 report states that only 13% of South Sudanese women have formal employment and, as a result, they suffer from persistent economic insecurity.

“Women in the informal sector already do impactful work, but without strong communication skills, they struggle to grow,” explains Sapia Taulani, an UNMISS Civil Affairs Officer.

A key focus at the workshop was also how to progress the commitment in the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement for 35% women's participation in governance processes and institutions.

“If we want women at decision-making tables, we must equip them with the skills to be heard,” adds Sapia.

At the end of the workshop, the women gained knowledge, empowerment, and a renewed spirit to lead.

“Learning knows no bounds; share your knowledge,” stressed Linda Hussein to fellow participants, as they vowed to share their new skills for the betterment of all women across South Sudan.