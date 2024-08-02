The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) is gravely concerned by rising abductions, allegedly carried out by the National Salvation Front (NAS) and other armed elements, in the greater Yei region of Central Equatoria state, predominantly impacting Yei River, Morobo and Lainya counties.

Last month itself, UNMISS received reports of some 12 such cases, affecting 134 individuals, six of whom are children. The abduction of children, in particular, exposes them to various risks including possible recruitment and use in armed conflict; sexual and gender-based violence, trafficking; and other forms of exploitation.

“Children as well as adults in captivity must be released immediately and unconditionally. Such incidents not only go against international human rights and humanitarian law but also have a devastating impact on communities, creating fear and uncertainty,” said Nicholas Haysom, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of UNMISS.

“We urge the Government of South Sudan to conduct immediate investigations and remind involved parties of their human rights obligations. We also call for collective action by all stakeholders, including the Government, to strengthen measures that prevent recurring abductions and bring perpetrators to justice swiftly,” added the top UN official.

Abductions remain an ongoing threat to security and peacebuilding efforts. For its part, UNMISS is proactively engaging with relevant national, state, and local authorities on this issue.