The Civil Society Network in Jonglei is a vital voice for accountability and transparency. It advocates for open civic spaces and highlights the urgent need for support and solidarity in the fight for human rights.

In response to their peaceful protests earlier this year, the National Security Service shut down their office, alleging that they were promoting civil disobedience. However, the office was later reopened due to the efforts of the Jonglei State Governor, with support from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

To help create a supportive environment for public activism, UNMISS facilitated dialogue between civil society activists and security personnel, establishing a platform for ongoing communication and trust-building.

“Civil society organizations ensure responsible, factual, and law-abiding reporting. These organizations should engage regularly with the security sector, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining their independence,” said Tara Sadasivan, UNMISS Human Rights Officer.

Fostering open discussions and building connections between communities and their protectors is essential.

"Diversity provides a wealth of experience and knowledge essential for effective security sector reform, ensuring that it remains centered around people's needs. As the Civil Society Network, we play a crucial role in this reform process, acting as intermediaries to communicate and bridge the viewpoints of both parties for better mutual understanding," stated Kuch Isaiah Maluk, the Secretary General of the Jonglei Civil Society Network.

Police Commissioner John Rizak Alfanse emphasized identifying root causes and understanding necessary outcomes to resolve differences effectively.

“Such events help us understand our roles and learn about policies that guide our activism toward a fair and democratic county where everyone, especially women, has a voice,” expressed Ajier Malony Riak, a participant.

The dialogue, organized by the UNMISS Bor Field Office's Civil Affairs Division, aimed to build trust between civil society and security institutions.

At the end of the event, participants agreed to create communication strategies that would promote ongoing collaboration for a safe, accessible, and peaceful South Sudan.