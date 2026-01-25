The United Nations Mission in South Sudan is gravely concerned by reports that a senior military leader is urging troops to inflict indiscriminate violence against civilians in Jonglei, where more than 180,000 people have reportedly recently been displaced by conflict.

Communities in Jonglei and other parts of South Sudan are suffering immense harm from the escalating conflict, including direct military confrontations between forces aligned with the main parties to the peace agreement.

“Inflammatory rhetoric calling for violence against civilians, including the most vulnerable, is utterly abhorrent and must stop now,” said Mr. Graham Maitland, the Officer in Charge of UNMISS.

South Sudan’s leaders continue to reiterate their commitment to peace, yet hostilities and violations of the ceasefire continue unabated.

“UNMISS urges the country’s leaders to put the interests of their people first by stopping the fighting and upholding their commitments under the peace agreement,” said Mr. Maitland.

“This includes returning to consensus-based decision-making, adhering to power-sharing arrangements, and agreeing on a path to peacefully end the transitional period through inclusive dialogue.”