The United Arab Emirates has welcomed today’s decision by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague to dismiss the case filed by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) against the UAE, citing a manifest lack of jurisdiction. With the Court's ruling, the case has been removed from its list, formally terminating the proceedings.

This outcome reaffirms what has long been clear: the SAF’s case is unfounded and lacks any basis. The UAE has consistently rejected SAF’s fabrications, which serve as a transparent attempt to divert attention from their own actions and the ongoing atrocities in Sudan.

In a statement, Her Excellency Reem Ketait, Deputy Assistant Minister of Political Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and UAE Co-Agent, said: "The decision is a clear and decisive affirmation of the fact that this case was utterly baseless.” “Quite simply, today’s decision represents a resounding rejection of SAF’s attempt to instrumentalize the Court for its campaign of misinformation and to distract from its own responsibility.

As Sudan’s devastating civil war enters its third year, the UAE calls on the SAF and RSF to end the war without preconditions, commit to negotiations, and allow unhindered humanitarian access. The international community must act decisively to help facilitate a civilian-led political process, independent from military control, and hold perpetrators of atrocities accountable.

We will continue to work with regional and international partners to advance collective action to build a peaceful and prosperous future for the Sudanese people," H.E. Ketait concluded.”