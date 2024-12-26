For his part, H.E. Al Shamsi congratulated H.E. Oumarou Ibrahim on the award and commended Chad’s participation in COP28 and its support of the historic UAE Consensus, which fosters coordination and collaboration to safeguard humanity and the planet.

His Excellency Rashid Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Chad, presented the medal to H.E. Oumarou Ibrahim, who expressed her sincere gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, for this award. Her Excellency Oumarou Ibrahim also commended the historic UAE Consensus concluded in COP28, which has since become a critical reference framework for global climate action and sustainability.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, has conferred the Zayed the Second Medal on Her Excellency Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, President of the Indigenous Women and Peoples Association of Chad, in recognition of her prominent contributions to the success of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which was hosted in the UAE last year.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.