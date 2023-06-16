His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, met His Excellency Romuald Wadagni, Minister of State for Economy and Finance, and His Excellency Olushegun Bakari, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Thursday, June 14, at the Ministry of Economy and Finance in Cotonou, Benin, to discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields.
His Excellency Al Kaabi and His Excellency Wadagni discussed the development of economic, trade and investment relations between the UAE and Benin, as well as enhancing economic partnerships by exploring further areas of cooperation. The two sides agreed to strengthen economic and financial cooperation between the two countries to develop collaboration and partnerships to boost constructive cooperation in the future.
His Excellency Al Kaabi met with His Excellency Bakari to congratulate him on the assumption of his duties at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and discussed with him the latest developments of mutual interest.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs&International Cooperation.