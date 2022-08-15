The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt over the victims of the church fire in Giza Governorate, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Egypt, as well as to the victims' families over the tragic accident, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs&International Cooperation.