His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, sent a letter to His Excellency Faustin-Archange Touadera, President of the Central African Republic, which included an official invitation to COP28, which will be held in Dubai Expo City this November.

The message was delivered by His Excellency Rashid Saeed Al Shamsi, the UAE's Non-Resident Ambassador to the Central African Republic, at the presidential palace in the capital, Bangui.

His Excellency Touadera welcomed the invitation, stressing his country's readiness to participate in the upcoming COP28 climate conference in the UAE.

For his part, His Excellency Al Shamsi affirmed the UAE's keenness to enhance cooperation between the two countries, stressing that the country is committed to hosting a successful COP28 climate summit, which will lead the world’s response to the Global Stocktake, an assessment of the progress made on implementation of the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.