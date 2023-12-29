His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, has conferred the Medal of Independence of the First Order to His Excellency Mohammed Dansanta Rimi, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the occasion of his tenure’s end as an ambassador to the UAE.

During a meeting that took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ headquarters in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, awarded the medal to the ambassador, and emphasized the UAE's keenness to enhance ties with Nigeria across various fields. His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan also praised the Ambassador’s role in advancing the distinct bilateral relations during his tenure in the UAE, and expressed his wishes of further success and development in his career.

For his part, His Excellency Rimi expressed his sincere gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, and highlighted the achievements of the UAE that demonstrates the leadership’s keenness and ambitions to elevate the UAE’s global position and reputation. His Excellency also commended the progress achieved in the relations between the two countries.

HE the ambassador expressed his gratitude to all UAE entities for their cooperation that positively contributed to the success of his mission to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.