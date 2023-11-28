UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan awarded the First Class Medal of Independence to His Excellency Saad Kachalia on the occasion of the end of his tenure as Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa to the UAE, in appreciation of his efforts to develop and advance relations between the two countries across different fields.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, presented the medal to HE Ambassador Kachalia, expressing his wishes for success in his future career, and commending his role in strengthening the distinguished ties between the UAE and the Republic of South Africa across various sectors.

For his part, HE Ambassador Kachalia conveyed his sincerest gratitude to UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, commending the UAE’s accomplishments that reflect the leadership's keenness and ambitions to elevate the country’s position and reputation within the international community. His Excellency also expressed his appreciation to all government entities in the UAE for contributing to the success of his mission which aimed to strengthen relations between the two countries.