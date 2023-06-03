UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has awarded His Excellency Emmanuel Hategeka, Ambassador of Rwanda to the UAE, the Medal of Independence on the occasion of the end of his tenure as ambassador to the UAE, and in appreciation of his work which contributed to the development and strengthening of relations between the two countries in various fields.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, presented the medal to His Excellency Hategeka, wishing the Ambassador success in his future duties, and commending his role during his tenure in strengthening relations between the UAE and the Republic of Rwanda in all fields.

For his part, His Excellency Hategeka expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, highlighting the achievements made by the UAE, and reflecting on the keenness of its leadership and ambition to raise the country's status and enhance its reputation in the international community.

His Excellency the Ambassador thanked all UAE government agencies for their support in carrying out his duties to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.