H.E. Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of H.E. Jamal Beker Abdula, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the UAE.

His Excellency wished the new Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and emphasized the UAE’s keenness to enhance the relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in all fields.

The newly appointed Ambassador praised the leading and prestigious position that the UAE enjoys regionally and internationally under the visionary policy of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

The United Arab Emirates and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia enjoy distinguished relations across a range of areas of mutual interest, and both sides are keen to further strengthen this partnership to serve shared interests and promote sustainable development for the two friendly countries and their peoples.