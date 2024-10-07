The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) will review Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, Chile, Canada, Japan, Cuba, and Benin during its current session from 7 to 25 October.

The above eight countries are among the 189 States parties to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women. They are required to undergo regular reviews by the Committee of 23 independent international experts on how they are implementing the Convention.

The Committee, which has received the respective country reports and submissions from national human rights institutions, non-governmental organisations and other sources, will hold public meetings to review the situation of women’s rights and gender equality in the eight countries on the following dates at Geneva time:

Lao People’s Democratic Republic

8 October 10:00 – 13:00

8 October 15:00 – 17:00

Saudi Arabia

9 October 10:00 – 13:00

9 October 15:00 – 17:00

New Zealand

10 October 10:00 – 13:00

10 October 15:00 – 17:00

Chile

15 October 10:00 – 13:00

15 October 15:00 – 17:00

Canada

16 October 10:00 – 13:00

16 October 15:00 – 17:00

Japan

17 October 10:00 – 13:00

17 October 15:00 – 17:00

Cuba

18 October 10:00 – 13:00

18 October 15:00 – 17:00

Benin

21 October 10:00 – 13:00

21 October 15:00 – 17:00

The above reviews will be held in Room XXIII, E-Building, except for the review of Japan, which will take place in the Tempus Conference Room, Palais des Nations, Geneva. All public meetings are open to accredited press and broadcast live on UN Web TV. More information about the session, including reports submitted by the States and the full schedule of meetings, is available on the session page.