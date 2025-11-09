Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha: "I had a good call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty. I expressed gratitude for Egypt’s support for Ukrainian resolutions within international organizations. I also informed about the disturbing situation with Russia’s illegal recruitment of African countries’ citizens into its war against Ukraine. We exchanged views on ways to deepen our bilateral cooperation. Despite challenges of Russia’s war, Ukraine stands ready to contribute to Egypt’s food security. I underscored Egypt’s significant role in the recent diplomatic efforts to end the war in Gaza. We discussed the importance of ensuring a lasting peace and stabilisation in the Middle East. I invited my colleague to visit Ukraine."

