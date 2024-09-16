The Ugandan Embassy in Beijing and the Ugandan Consulate General in Guangzhou Showcased Uganda's Tourism Potential at the China International Tourism Industry Expo 2024 in Guangzhou, China, 13-15 September 2024.

The Expo highlighted Uganda's rich cultural heritage, diverse wildlife, and stunning natural landscapes to attract Chinese tourists and investors.

The International Tourism Industry Expo was hosted by the Culture and Tourism Development and Support Center of Guangdong Province, China (Guangdong); the International Tourism Industry Expo kicked off at the China Export and Import Fair Complex, Guangzhou, from 13th to 15th September 2024. Known as China's largest comprehensive international tourism expo, CITIE 2024 covered an exhibition area of 40,000m, 100 destinations, 500 tourism service providers and suppliers from more than 50 countries and regions, and 43,000 visitors. CITIE 2024 facilitated the exploration of the tourism market in southern China, enhanced the high-quality recovery of the industry, and jointly created a new pattern for the world tourism economy.

CITIE is an annual event that takes place once a year in September

People were drawn to the Uganda stall because of Uganda's rich and diverse cultures. The wildlife, mainly the Big Five lions, leopards, rhinos, elephants, and buffalo, and natural endowments like waterfalls, parks, freshwater bodies, and hot springs) and Ugandan Coffee

During the closing Ceremony on September 15th, the Ugandan Consulate in Guangzhou shone brightly, receiving an accolade as the Best Organizer. Recognized for its outstanding efforts in promoting Uganda's tourism potential and fostering international partnerships, the consulate's innovative initiatives and captivating exhibits showcased Uganda's cultural richness and investment opportunities to a global audience.

Other categories included Best Organising Prize, Best Supporting Unit, Best Design Prize, Best Travel Agency, and Best Airlines, which other Exhibitors won.

Speaking feom Guangzhou after she received the award, a very happy Consul-General Nsababera said "The accolade underscores the consulate's commitment to excellence and its role in positioning Uganda as a premier destination for travelers and investors, solidifying its reputation on the international stage"

She also added that the Uganda Consulate was requested to co-organize next year's Expo".