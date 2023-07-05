The Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises, PAC (COSASE) has tasked the Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC) to institute a board of directors as a prerequisite for good corporate governance.

In a report presented by the chairperson, Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi on Tuesday, 04 July 2023, the UPPC has been without a board of directors for since the disbandment of the previous one in August 2021.

According to the report, the absence of a board contravenes Section 6 of the UPPC Act, 1992.

Ssenyonyi said that there is misstatement of the corporation’s financial position which is potentially misleading, outstanding payables by Ministries, Departments and Agencies which continues to attract interest from Uganda Revenue Authority and irregular cash flows.

Sheema South Member of Parliament, Hon. Elijah Mushemeza faulted the Attorney General for unfavorable contractual provisions between UPPC and some of its service providers such as Veridos GMBH that hampered the performance of the entity.

“For the last two years, I have observed that there is a problem in the Office of the Attorney General. Is it because of under staffing? What is the problem?” he asked.

Pakwach District Woman MP, Hon. Jane Avur Pachuto said there is need for a board which she said monitors and creates an organization structural plan.

Kiboga District Woman Representative, Hon. Christine Kaaya called for the timely selection of a board and the need for legislative approval.

“I request that Parliament gets to know from time to time the operations of UPPC so that it fulfills its oversight roles,” she said.

The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa cautioned the House on demanding forensic audits given its cost implications. He guided that forensic audits should be the last resort having exhausted all available investigative avenues by committees.

The Minister for ICT and National guidance, Hon. Chris Baryomunsi appreciated the committee’s findings and pledged executive action.

The Third Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Rukia Nakadama undertook to investigate and address the concerns raised by the committee and report back to the House within six months.