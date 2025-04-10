Sudanese women and girls are bearing the brunt of a crisis that is entering its third year on April 15. Facing acute food insecurity, alarming rates of gender-based violence, and limited access to healthcare, education, and livelihood opportunities, they comprise most of the 12 million displaced people inside and outside the country.

In less than two years, the number of people at risk of gender-based violence has tripled to 12.1 million. Cases of conflict-related sexual violence remain hugely under-reported, but evidence points to its systematic use as a weapon of war. As food shortages reach crisis levels, with famine already detected in five areas and 24.6 million people facing acute food insecurity, women are even more impacted than men because of social norms around food distribution and their more limited financial resources and social support.

With 80 per cent of hospitals in conflict-affected areas not functioning, maternal deaths have spiked, and women’s access to sexual and reproductive health care is hampered. 80 per cent of displaced women lack access to clean water due to affordability, safety concerns, and distance.

Despite these challenges, women have stepped up as key responders and peace champions,and are demanding 50 per cent of representation at negotiation tables, guided by the Kampala Feminist Declaration, a vital blueprint set by 49 women-led groups.

“Women in Sudan are enduring the gravest forms of violence—particularly sexual violence—while being systematically excluded from peace processes,” said Anna Mutavati, UN Women Regional Director for East and Southern Africa. “This exclusion persists despite compelling evidence of their transformative role in shaping Sudan’s political landscape. Their strength is extraordinary, but they cannot and should not be left to navigate this crisis alone. We urge all stakeholders—governments, donors, the international community—to act decisively: end the conflict, amplify women’s voices in peacebuilding, and deliver justice. Sudanese women deserve not merely survival, but the dignity to rebuild and thrive.”

Over the past two years, UN Women has partnered with more than 60 women-led organizations to reach over 15,000 women in some of Sudan’s most affected areas—providing household essentials, critical services and skills training. Through programmessupported by the Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund (WPHF), displaced women have accessed safe shelter, mental health care, and legal aid, while also gaining access to key spaces to have their voices heard in local and international arenas. Yet the needs are vast, and more funding is crucial to expand support.

UN Women urgently calls for peace restoration and an immediate end to all forms of gender-based violence and accountability for perpetrators. Local women’s organizations must receive sufficient resources to protect and empower their communities, and women’s voices must be front and center in every peace negotiation. By working together and placing women at the heart of recovery, Sudan can begin to heal and move toward a more just and stable future. ​