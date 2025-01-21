Philips (www.Philips.com), a global leader in health technology, has supplied 390 Lumify handheld ultrasound devices to Imbuto Foundation (http://apo-opa.co/4jmx3ex), a local Rwandan NGO that manages over 20 projects in the area of health, education and youth empowerment. This significant initiative, with funding from the Bill&Melinda Gates Foundation, aims to enhance medical imaging capabilities across the country, supporting Rwanda’s healthcare transformation and ambitions, to advance the quality of care in the region, and enable better healthcare for the population.

The Philips Lumify (http://apo-opa.co/4jhPfWR) ultrasound, combines transducers and an ultrasound app to bring diagnostic capabilities to compatible smart phones and tablets. This application makes quality ultrasound available anywhere, including areas where advanced medical imaging technology is often limited such as remote and underserved areas.

The portable and user-friendly design offers high-quality imaging capabilities to acquire critical clinical data quickly in various point of care scenarios such as emergency medicine, critical care and primary care such as prenatal maternal healthcare.

“A critical goal of our work at the Bill&Melinda Gates Foundation is to bring health technology to underserved areas of the world to help improve health outcomes,” says Joe Harb, Senior program Officer - Innovative product introduction, Gates Foundation. “By providing healthcare professionals with the tools needed to deliver high-quality care, we are proud to build a stronger and more resilient healthcare system in Rwanda to drive change."

“Imbuto Foundation, in collaboration with our partners, remains committed to empowering healthcare professionals in Rwanda with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively use the Philips Lumify ultrasound device. This initiative aims to improve healthcare delivery and ensure better patient outcomes nationwide. This partnership comes at a pivotal moment, reinforcing our efforts to enhance healthcare access and quality for all,” says Vugayabagabo Jackson, Deputy Director General in charge of Programmes at Imbuto Foundation.

The Philips Lumify handheld with tele-ultrasound (http://apo-opa.co/40IdGoM) capability also enables real-time remote collaboration for healthcare workers, such as community-based midwives or nurses, with specialists for expert consult at the point of care. During a patient scan, the device can stream the camera feed, voice, and live ultrasound images to a healthcare professional remotely. The smartphone’s front-facing camera can also display the transducer's position alongside the ultrasound image, facilitating effective telehealth consultations and support.

Following the handover ceremony, Philips initiated a comprehensive "Train the Trainer" session. This session provided approximately 20 ultrasound technologists from the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) (http://apo-opa.co/3CpPOwU) with a full day of theoretical and hands-on training on the Lumify ultrasound devices. The training is designed to ensure that these technologists are well-equipped to utilize the Lumify ultrasound devices effectively and in turn teach and equip health workers - nurses, midwives and clinical officers - in rural areas with fundamental ultrasound skills to incorporate into their regular diagnostic care routines, enabling them to identify risk of complications leading to better clinical outcomes.

In addition, the partners will continue to work closely with the Imbuto Foundation, and the Ministry of Health to ensure that healthcare professionals in Rwanda have the knowledge and skills they need to make the most of the Philips Lumify ultrasound devices.

“By supplying portable, point of care ultrasound devices and comprehensive training, we are not only supporting Imbuto Foundation’s vision but building on the remarkable progress in improving health outcomes in Rwanda over the past two decades,” says Eddy Rizk, Business leader, Ultrasound, Philips META (Middle East, Türkiye&Africa). “Together, improving the quality of life for countless individuals.”

